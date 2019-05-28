- Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi: Buy ACC, Sadbhav Engineering and M&M
MARKETS LIVE: Asian peers, SGX Nifty indicate muted start for indices today
While Asian shares were mildly higher on Tuesday, SGX Nifty was trading flat with negative bias. Catch all the live updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets
Indices are likely to track corporate earnings on Tuesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers.
Benchmark indices finished Monday's session at a record closing high with the S&P BSE Sensex settling 249 points higher at 39,683 levels. The broader Nifty50 broke past the 11,900-mark to end the day at 11,925, up 81 points.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices wavered after gaining more than 1 per cent on Monday. Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to $69.93 per barrel.
The rupee on Monday closed at 69.50 per US dollar against Friday’s close of 69.52.
Global cues
Asian shares tracked gains on European stock to trade higher on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei index gained 0.41 per cent. Korea's Kospi was down 0.16 per cent.
Wall Street was shut on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
