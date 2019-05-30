- F&O cues: Check why Tradebulls Securities suggests a buy on dips strategy
- RBI forms committee to review existing state of mortgage securitisation
- Bond yields rally in May on rate cut hopes after BJP's resounding victory
- BNP Paribas sees more broad-based market gains ahead
- MSCI rejigs index: India's weightage cut triggers passive outflow in market
- With steady loan growth, rich valuation RBL's biz model mirrors HDFC Bank
- Bumpy road ahead: Poor demand, higher costs may hit M&M's profitability
- Foreign investors feel tax heat in equities, look for options to invest
- Havells feels the heat as consumer business slows, Q4 results disappoint
- IDBI Bank invites bids for MF arm; ICICI Securities selected as advisor
MARKETS LIVE: F&O expiry, Q4 nos, global cues top triggers today
Markets
Expect a volatile trade session on Thursday as contracts for May series Futures & Options (F&O) will expire today. Additionally, March quarter results of more than 1200 companies are slated to be announced today.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index slipped 248 points, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at 39,502 levels while the broader Nifty50 index gave up the 11,900-mark, and finished the day at 11,861 levels.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices climbed on Thursday after an industry report showed a decline in US crude inventories.
Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $69.48 a barrel at 5:50 am.
The rupee closed at Rs 69.83 per US dollar against Tuesday’s close of Rs 69.68.
Global cues
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday as rhetoric from Beijing and Washington over trade matters kept alive investor concerns.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little changed while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 per cent and Australian stocks shed 0.66 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 221 points to end at 25,126 while the S&P500 lost 19 points to settle at 2,783 levels. The Nasdaq too shed 60 points to close at 7,547 levels.
(With input from Reuters)
