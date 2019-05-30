Manpasand Beverages hits record low; tanks 48% in 4-days on GST fraud case

-
-
Shares of Manpasand Beverages continued their downward spiral on Thursday, slipping 10 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 57.10 per share on the BSE. The stock took the beating after some of its officials, who are under judicial custody following search by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, were denied bail. The stock has tanked 48 per cent in the last four trading sessions.
