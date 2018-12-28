MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil prices, rupee to steer sentiment on Friday

Positive global cues and other factors such as movement in crude prices and are likely to impact investor sentiment on Friday.

Global Markets

Asia gained on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent. It has fallen almost 4 per cent so far in December. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.3 per cent. Australian added 0.6 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.5 per cent, losing some steam after surging nearly 4 per cent the previous session.

On Wall Street, US roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday following steep losses for much of the session, as equities rebounded for a second day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 23,138.82, the S&P 500 gained 21.13 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 2,488.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,579.49.

Stocks in focus

of Tata Steel BSL will be in focus as CARE assigned AA/Stable rating for company's long-term bank facilities-term loan worth Rs 21,000 crore, and AA/Stable and A1+ for long/short term bank facilities-fund based/non-fund based worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Rupee

The tumbled by 29 paise to 70.35 against US dollar on Thursday amid strengthening of the greenback even as crude prices eased.

Prices



US rose on Friday to claw back some of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in US crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global economy kept under pressure.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up $1.37, or 3.07 per cent, at $45.98 per barrel, having earlier rising as high as $46.05 per barrel. They ended Thursday down 3.48 per cent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel. Brent crude had yet to trade. It dropped 4.24 per cent, or $2.31, the day before to settle at $52.16 per barrel.

