MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil prices, rupee to steer sentiment on Friday

How to trade RIL, SBI, ITC, HUL, HDFC, HDFC Bank post F&O expiry
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Firms

Positive global cues and other factors such as movement in crude oil prices and rupee are likely to impact investor sentiment on Friday.

Global Markets

Asia stocks gained on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent. It has fallen almost 4 per cent so far in December. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.3 per cent. Australian stocks added 0.6 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.5 per cent, losing some steam after surging nearly 4 per cent the previous session.

On Wall Street, US stocks roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday following steep losses for much of the session, as equities rebounded for a second day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 23,138.82, the S&P 500 gained 21.13 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 2,488.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,579.49.

Stocks in focus

Shares of Tata Steel BSL will be in focus as CARE assigned AA/Stable rating for company's long-term bank facilities-term loan worth Rs 21,000 crore, and AA/Stable and A1+ for long/short term bank facilities-fund based/non-fund based worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Rupee

The rupee tumbled by 29 paise to 70.35 against US dollar on Thursday amid strengthening of the greenback even as crude oil prices eased.

Oil Prices

US oil prices rose on Friday to claw back some of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in US crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global economy kept markets under pressure.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up $1.37, or 3.07 per cent, at $45.98 per barrel, having earlier rising as high as $46.05 per barrel. They ended Thursday down 3.48 per cent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel. Brent crude had yet to trade. It dropped 4.24 per cent, or $2.31, the day before to settle at $52.16 per barrel.

(with Reuters inputs)

Higher competition could slow down Eicher Motors' cash cow; stock falls The Eicher Motor stock is down about 5 per cent since its monthly highs, on worries that increasing competition and muted volume growth will dent its performance over the next few quarters. While the premium motorcycle segment is growing faster than the overall segment growth, new competition is expected to chip away at the company’s cash cow segment — the 350cc segment. Click here to read more

Derivative strategy on Mahanagar Gas by HDFC Securities   Buy Mahanagar Gas January Future at Rs 898 Stop loss: Rs 882 Target Price: Rs 925 Rationale:   -- Long build up was seen in Mahanagar Gas (MGL) Futures on Wednesday where we saw a rise in the open interest (OI) with price rise of 2.3 per cent.   -- After taking support around 200-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock price resumed its uptrend with higher volumes.   -- It is making higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts.   -- Momentum indicators and oscillators are also indicating strength in the stock for the short-to-medium term.

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher The market has managed to hold on to the support of 10530 levels to surge higher, however Nifty needs to move past 10950 for targets of 11000. The support for the day is seen at 35500/10700 while resistance is seen at 36100/10850. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26570-27170. The daily trend of Nifty and Bank Nifty has been down for the 4th day and the weekly trend of both indices is also a threat. Read more

Rupee check   The rupee tumbled by 29 paise to 70.35 against US dollar on Thursday amid strengthening of the greenback even as crude oil prices eased.

Oil check   Oil prices fell on Thursday, retreating from an 8 per cent rally in the previous session as the oil market focused on signs of faltering global economic growth and record production of crude. Brent crude futures dropped 4.24 per cent, or $2.31, to settle at $52.16 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.61 to settle at $44.61 a barrel, down 3.48 per cent. US crude had rallied 8 per cent midweek after dropping to a 1-1/2-year low of $42.36 at the week’s start.

SGX Nifty   The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 65.50 points or 0.6 per cent higher at 10,874.50 levels in early trade.

Asian stocks edge up as Wall Street extends comeback rally Asian stocks inched higher on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the massive gains of the previous session although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen.   MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent. It has fallen almost 4 per cent so far in December. Australian stocks added 0.5 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.65 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.25 per cent.  

Wall Street roars back late to keep rally going US stocks roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday following steep losses for much of the session, as equities rebounded for a second day.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 23,138.82, the S&P 500 gained 21.13 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 2,488.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,579.49. 

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 08:14 IST

