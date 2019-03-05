JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Macro data, Indo-Pak tensions, Donald Trump

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A host of global as well as domestic factors are likely to influence investor sentiment on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump's statement that he plans to end India's preferential trade treatment will be on investors' radar. In addition, geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan will also be closely watched.

According to news reports, a fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile.

On the macro front, the Nikkei India Services PMI data for February 2019 is slated to be unveiled today.

Moreover, US-China trade talks, China's economic growth target, crude oil prices and stock-specific action will also play a key role.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL), an arm of RIL, has agreed to acquire 82-83 per cent stake in two companies, Grab A Grub Services and C-Square Info Solutions.

Jet Airways: The crisis-hit Jet Airways on Monday grounded another two aircraft due to non-payment issue making its 20 per cent fleet non-operational.

Coal India: Coal India (CIL) supplied 440.80 million tonne (mt) coal to power plants between April and February this financial year — a 7.1 per cent increase over the same period a year ago.

Karnataka Bank: Private sector Karnataka Bank Monday said the RBI has slapped a fine of Rs 4 crore on the bank for violating regulatory norms.

TRADE SET-UP

Asian shares dropped on Tuesday after China cut its economic growth target to 6.0 to 6.5 per cent from around 6.5 per cent last year. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.3 per cent.

US stocks ended in the red on Monday on a weak US construction spending report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.74 points, or 1 per cent, to 25,766.58, the S&P 500 lost 19.01 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 2,784.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.40 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 7,550.95.

(With inputs from Reuters)

