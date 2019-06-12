JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest subdued start; CPI, IIP data eyed

Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday. Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets
Markets
Markets are expected to see a modest start on Wednesday, trading cautiously ahead of the CPI and IIP data along with taking cues from Asiam peers.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 166 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 39,950 while the broader Nifty50 index added 43 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 11,966.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a weaker oil demand outlook and a rise in the US crude inventories. Brent crude futures were down 1.22% at $61.53 a barrel by 6:00 am.
 
The rupee recuperated by 21 paise to 69.44 against the US dollar.
 
Global cues
 
Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump again stoked fears of escalation in trade war.
 
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up a slim 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei dithered either side of flat, while Australian shares added 0.3 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, the indices settled marginally lower during the overnight trade on Tuesday. 
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 14 points lower at 26,049 while the S&P500 ended at 2,886, down 1 point. The Nasdaq too closed 0.6 points lower at 7,822.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh