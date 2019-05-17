- MARKETS LIVE: March quarter earnings, oil prices to guide markets today
Indices are expected to remain choppy on Friday as investors’ sentiments will be guided by corporate results and volatility in crude oil prices.
On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 279 points to close at 37,393 levels. The broader Nfity50 index also added 100 points to settle at 11,257 mark.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices extended gains on Friday as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential supply disruptions.
Brent crude futures were at $72.82 a barrel around 6:00 am, up 0.3 per cent, from their last close.
The rupee closed marginally higher at Rs 70.03 per dollar, up 30 paise against Wednesday’s close of Rs 70.33.
Global cues
Asian shares were trying to hold steady on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent and were off a 15-week trough.
Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.7 per cent in early trade, while the main Australian index added 0.5 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices ended higher during the overnight trade on Thursday adding about a per cent each. While Dow Jones Industrial Average added 215 points to settle at 25,863 levels, S&P500 closed 25 points higher at 2,876. Nasdaq was up 76 points to end at 7,898 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
