How to play the market gap ups and gap downs
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Global equity rout, Trump-Powell standoff key triggers

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Global equity rout, movement in crude oil prices amid concerns over partial US government shutdown are likely to influence the market trend today. That apart, worries over Trump's relationship with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, slowing US economy and the ongoing trade war are expected to have a rub-off effect on the domestic market.  

SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 10,635.50 levels in early trade.

Global Markets

Asian equities were shaky on Wednesday following the plunge in Wall Street on Christmas eve in the face of a series of unnerving US political developments. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1.8 per cent after diving 5 per cent the previous day to a 20-month low and slipping into the bear market territory.

"The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don't have a feel for the market," Trump said on Twitter. "The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can't score because he has no touch - he can't putt!"

A crisis call on Monday between US financial regulators and the Treasury Department did more to rattle markets than to assure them.

On Wall Street, all three major indices ended down more than 2 per cent on the day before the Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.17 points, or 2.91 per cent, to 21,792.2, the S&P 500 lost 65.52 points, or 2.71 per cent, to 2,351.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 per cent, to 6,192.92.

Oil Prices

Oil prices followed equities down, tumbling more than 6 per cent to the lowest level in over a year. US crude futures settled at $42.53 a barrel, down $3.06, or 6.7 per cent. Brent crude futures settled down $3.35, or 6.2 per cent, at $50.47 a barrel. 

(with Reuters input)

Rupee check The rupee on Monday recovered by 4 paise to close at 70.14 against the US currency, aided by weak crude oil prices and the dollar's losses in global markets due to political uncertainty in the US.  

MARKET COMMENT Rabobank International on partial US govt shutdown The US federal government closed down partially on Saturday because President Trump refuses to sign a spending bill that does not include funding for the border wall. However, the Democrats have made clear that they will not vote for such a spending bill.   At this point in time it is difficult to give an exact assessment of the impact on GDP growth, because it will depend on the length of the government shutdown and on the implementation of the shutdown. Nevertheless, if we look at previous shutdowns and take into account that 75% of the federal government is still funded, in the worst case scenario we could see a slowdown in GDP growth of a few tenths of a percentage point in 2018Q4-2019Q1. That would only mean a minor dent in the current expansion. Typically, markets are negatively affected the most prior to the shutdown, while they tend to rebound (both in terms of stock prices and bond yields) once the shutdown is official. The partial shutdown is not expected to affect the release of the Employment Report on January 4 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, data published by the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis won’t be released on schedule. US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Oil check   Oil prices followed equities down, tumbling more than 6 per cent to the lowest level in over a year. US crude futures settled at $42.53 a barrel, down $3.06, or 6.7 per cent. Brent crude futures settled down $3.35, or 6.2 per cent, at $50.47 a barrel. 

MARKET COMMENT Sharekhan on outlook for 2019 Overall, the Sensex is trading at 16-17x its one-year forward earnings and has corrected from its previous highs. Much of the speculative froth having been wiped out and 2019 starts on a sombre note but the market is expected to provide much better returns (as compared to 2018) due to a lower base and earnings normalisation (especially in case of banks where lower provisioning would result in huge alpha in earnings in FY2020 over a low base). Thus, notwithstanding the expected volatility due to an eventful year ahead, 2019 is likely to be much better than 2018.

SGX Nifty   SGX Nifty was trading flat at 10,615 levels in early trade.

Asian markets Japanese stocks saw gains during trade on Wednesday morning following a Christmas Day plunge of both the Nikkei 225 and Topix. The Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.83 percent in morning trade, while the Topix index saw gains of 1.3 percent. Shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, slipped 0.5 percent after earlier seeing gains.   The moves came after the share average plummeted around 5 percent on Tuesday, putting the index well into bear market territory as it was more than 20 percent off its high in October. The broader Topix index also ended more than 4.8 percent lower

Rupee outlook by Nirmal Bang USDINR opened flat and was followed by marking dips in first half of the session. The second session consisted of retracement of the fall, marking the close near the open in red. On daily chart, the pair has made a doji candle indicating indecisiveness in the pair. If the pair respects the support of 70 levels, the pair will have the positive momentum. A buy from the low can be initiated in the pair towards 70.25-70.40

Wall Street check   Global stock markets headed into the year-end under a heavy cloud after another rout this week as US political uncertainty added to heightened concerns over slowing global economic growth.   All three major indices ended down more than 2 per cent on the day before the Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.17 points, or 2.91 per cent, to 21,792.2, the S&P 500 lost 65.52 points, or 2.71 per cent, to 2,351.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 per cent, to 6,192.92.

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Wed, December 26 2018. 08:03 IST

Business Standard
