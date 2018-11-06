MARKETS LIVE: Rupee movement, global cues to steer the indices today

Benchmark indices will focus on rupee movement, September quarter (Q2) earnings, crude oil and other global factors on Tuesday.

Amid stock specific action, State Bank of India (SBI) will be in focus today. The bank moved back in black in the second quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19) after reporting losses for three quarters. Its net profit for Q2FY19 at Rs 9.44 billion on higher net interest income and lower provisions for bad loans. Following the result, the stock rose 3.45 per cent to close at Rs 295 per share on BSE.

Nearly 50 BSE companies including Aditya Birla Capital, Balmer Lawrie, Graphite India, Dr. Lal Pathlabs and Voltas to declare their September quarter results in the later day today.

RUPEE

After two sessions of massive gains, the Indian rupee on Monday again tumbled by 67 paise to close at 73.12 against the US dollar on increased demand for the American currency from importers and unabated foreign fund outflows.

MUHURAT TRADING

Stock markets would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'. The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, November 7 between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm, the stock exchanges had said on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares ticked up in early Tuesday trade, supported by Wall Street gains although sentiment was tempered ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump’s big tax cuts and hostile trade policies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, a day after both fell more than one per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.56 per cent, with financials such as Berkshire Hathaway supported by strong earnings.