MARKETS LIVE: Rupee movement, global cues to steer the indices today

Wall Street boosted by financials, energy, defensive sectors The S&P 500 rose on Monday with boosts from financial, energy and defensive sectors as investors showed some caution on the eve of US congressional elections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.87 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 25,461.7, the S&P 500 gained 15.25 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 2,738.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,328.85.
(with Reuters input)
