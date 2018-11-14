JUST IN
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Crude prices, trends in global markets key factors to watch

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

A host of global factors such as fall in crude prices, developments around Brexit deal and trends in global markets are likely to sway investor sentiment on Wednesday. That apart, next leg of September quarter earnings and movement of rupee against the US dollar are other key factors that market may take cues from.

The rupee on Tuesday recovered 22 paise to close at 72.67 against the US currency on easing crude oil prices and better-than-expected macroeconomic data.

Amid stock specific action, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma will be in focus. Tata Steel reported a higher-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 31.16 billion in the September quarter, up threefold from the corresponding period last year. Sun Pharma's performance for the quarter ending September 2018 (Q2) came way below estimates, primarily led by one-offs or exceptional items.

RESULTS TODAY

Nearly 1400 BSE companies including Vodafone Idea, Mahindra & Mahindra, PC Jeweller, SpiceJet, Infibeam, and JK Lakshmi Cement are likely to declare their September quarter earnings later in the day today.

ECONOMIC DATA

On macro front, WPI data for October will be declared today. Apart from this, India- imports, exports and trade balance data is likely to be released on Thursday. 

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply. The concerns about global growth pushed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.07 per cent.

Australian stocks fell 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei  added 0.3 per cent.

(with Reuters input)

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   The market continues with its yo-yo move, now with daily trend in Nifty & Bank Nifty once again turning up with participation coming from almost all sectors. Auto sector too shows signs of a bounce back which has so far taken a good beating along with good pick up seen in tyre stocks. Support for the day is seen at 34950/10535 while resistance is seen at 35330/10640. Bank Nifty would have a range of 25575-25980; ICICI has shown good momentum getting ready to make a new high. Click here to read more

Crude oil struggles for traction after plunge   Oil prices struggled for traction on Wednesday after sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, while global shares sagged with slowing growth concerns overshadowing potential positives such as progress in the Brexit saga.

Rupee check   The rupee on Tuesday recovered 22 paise to close at 72.67 against the US currency on easing crude oil prices and better-than-expected macroeconomic data.

SGX Nifty At 8.25 am, SGX Nifty was trading 42 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 10,647.50 level.

Asia stocks shaken by plunge in crude oil, growth worries   Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply. OPEC warned on Tuesday that a supply glut could emerge in 2019 as the world economy slows and rivals increase production more quickly than expected.   The concerns about global growth pushed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.07 per cent. Australian stocks fell 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 per cent.

S&P, Dow lose ground as crude plunge punishes energy stocks   The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday following losses in energy shares and Boeing, offsetting a small gain in technology stocks and renewed hopes for progress in trade talks. The Nasdaq ended the session essentially flat as a rebound in tech kept the index out of negative territory.   Energy stocks weighed heaviest on the S&P 500, driven lower by a 7.1 per cent plunge in crude prices, their biggest percentage drop in 2-1/2 years. The energy sector closed down 2.4 per cent.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.69 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,286.49, the S&P 500 lost 4.04 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,722.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.01 points, or 0 per cent, to 7,200.88.

Good Morning!   Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
First Published: Wed, November 14 2018. 08:11 IST

