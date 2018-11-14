MARKETS LIVE: Crude prices, trends in global markets key factors to watch

A host of global factors such as fall in crude prices, developments around Brexit deal and trends in global markets are likely to sway investor sentiment on Wednesday. That apart, next leg of September quarter earnings and movement of rupee against the US dollar are other key factors that market may take cues from.

The rupee on Tuesday recovered 22 paise to close at 72.67 against the US currency on easing crude oil prices and better-than-expected macroeconomic data.

Amid stock specific action, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma will be in focus. Tata Steel reported a higher-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 31.16 billion in the September quarter, up threefold from the corresponding period last year. Sun Pharma's performance for the quarter ending September 2018 (Q2) came way below estimates, primarily led by one-offs or exceptional items.

RESULTS TODAY

Nearly 1400 BSE companies including Vodafone Idea, Mahindra & Mahindra, PC Jeweller, SpiceJet, Infibeam, and JK Lakshmi Cement are likely to declare their September quarter earnings later in the day today.

ECONOMIC DATA

On macro front, WPI data for October will be declared today. Apart from this, India- imports, exports and trade balance data is likely to be released on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply. The concerns about global growth pushed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.07 per cent.

Australian stocks fell 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 per cent.



(with Reuters input)