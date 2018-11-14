MARKETS LIVE: Crude prices, trends in global markets key factors to watch

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher The market continues with its yo-yo move, now with daily trend in Nifty & Bank Nifty once again turning up with participation coming from almost all sectors. Auto sector too shows signs of a bounce back which has so far taken a good beating along with good pick up seen in tyre stocks. Support for the day is seen at 34950/10535 while resistance is seen at 35330/10640. Bank Nifty would have a range of 25575-25980; ICICI has shown good momentum getting ready to make a new high. Click here to read more
(with Reuters input)
