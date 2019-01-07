MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, macro data, US-China trade talks to guide markets

Among key factors heading into the trade this week, will look out for the corporate earning season, macroeconomic data (forex reserves, Index of Industrial Production and manufacturing output), movement in oil prices and That apart, developments surrounding the US-China trade talks on January 7-8 in Beijing, will also be watched by market participants.

On the domestic front, India's annual GDP estimate for the financial year (FY19) is scheduled to be released later in the day. Apart from this, investors will also keep a tab on the council meeting which is slated for January 10.

The on Friday rebounded by 48 paise to settle at 69.72 against the US dollar in line with smart gains in domestic equities and uptrend in other emerging market currencies.

SGX Nifty

The futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,895.50 levels, up 117 points or 1.09 per cent in early trade.

Corporate earnings

This week Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Bajaj Corp, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Delta Corp among others are slated to announce their results for the December quarter.

Global Markets

Asian shares got off to a rousing start on Monday as a dovish turn by the Federal Reserve and startlingly strong US jobs data soothed some of the market’s worst fears about the global outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 per cent in early trade, led by a 1.5 per cent jump in Australia. Japan's Nikkei shot up 3.1 per cent, helped in part by a pullback in the yen, while South Korea added 1.5 per cent.

On Friday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 746.94 points higher at 23,433.16, or 3.3 per cent and S&P 500 rallied 3.4 per cent to 2,531.94 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.26 per cent to 6,738.86.

Oil Prices

Oil prices started the week strongly on Monday, lifted by optimism that talks would soon resolve the trade war between the United States and China, while supply cuts by major producers also supported the market.

International Brent futures were at $57.75 per barrel, up 69 cents, or 1.2 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures were at $48.60 per barrel, up 64 cents, or 1.3 per cent.



