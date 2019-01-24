MARKETS LIVE: YES Bank, Biocon and PVR to be in focus ahead of Q3 results

A host of global factors such as concerns over global growth, US government shutdown and US-China trade talks are likely to guide the market movement today. Apart from this, investors are expected to keep tabs on December quarter earnings, movement in rupee and crude oil.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation will be in focus today as the company posted a 75 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 190.8 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of FY19 on Wednesday after market hours.

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,860, up 19 points or 0.18 per cent in early trade.

Earnings Today

Nearly 75 companies including Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, Biocon, Reliance Power, PNB Housing Finance, PVR, Kamdhenu are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day.

Rupee

The Indian rupee Wednesday snapped its three-day losing streak and settled higher by 11 paise at 71.33 against the US dollar on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Global Markets

Asian shares rose on Thursday after Wall Street managed to end higher, but gains were capped by political uncertainty in the United States and worries about weakening global economic growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent. Australian shares were 0.1 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei lost more than 0.3 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.14 points or 0.7 per cent to 24,575.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points or 0.22 per cent to 2,638.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.41 points or 0.08 per cent to 7,025.77.

Oil Prices

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $52.42, while Brent crude futures LCOc1 remained untraded.