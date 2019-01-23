MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, Q3 results to impact market sentiment today

Before heading into trade on Wednesday, market participants are likely to watch out for cues in the global markets. Apart from this, investors will also look forward to December quarter results of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC. They'll also keep a tab on movement in rupee and crude oil as the day progresses.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was at 10,947, up 15 points or 0.14 per cent in early trade.

Earnings Today

Nearly 50 companies including ITC, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Pidilite Industries, Reliance Communications and Vijaya Bank are slated to announce their December quarter earnings later in the day.

Rupee

The rupee skidded by 16 paise Tuesday -- its third straight session of loss -- to close at 71.44 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.

Global Markets

Asian stocks edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-US trade dispute.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all posted their biggest one-day percentage drops since January 3 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301.87 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 24,404.48. The S&P 500 lost 37.81 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 2,632.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 136.87 points, or 1.91 per cent, to 7,020.36.

Oil Prices

Oil prices extended falls from the previous session on Wednesday, as concerns of an economic slowdown weighed on markets.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.74 per barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.



(with Reuters input)