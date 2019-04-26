MARKETS LIVE: Oil prices, Q4 earnings key triggers today, YES Bank in focus

Indian equity market will take cues from movement of crude oil prices and Q4 earnings of various companies as it comes to the last trading session of a volatile week.



Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 tanked 324 points and 84 points on Thursday amid mixed Q4FY19 numbers of corporates and weaker rupee. While the Sensex settled at 38,731 level, Nifty managed to hold above psychological level of 11,600 to end at 11,642.



About 18 companies will declare their March quarter numbers, including YES Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp and Piramal Enterprises.



Oil prices and Rupee



Oil prices remained volatile on Thursday, touching an intra-day high of $75 per barrel. The prices dipped during early trade on Friday on expectation of higher supply by OPEC countries to offset curb on Iran export.



Brent crude futures were at $74.00 per barrel at 6:45 am, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close.



Domestic currency too depreciated on Thursday, slipping 39 paise, to close at Rs 70.2 per dollar.



Global cues



Asian shares witnessed a subdued start on Friday ahead of US’ GDP numbers and “extremely low” interest rate maintained by Japan.



The East-Asian country’s central bank announced short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1 per cent and that of long-term yields around zero per cent till Spring 2020.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent.



Among the US indices, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 135 points to close at 26,462, S&P500 slipped 1 point to end at 2,926 level. Nasdaq gained 17 points to settle at 8,119 level.



At 7:23 am, SGX Nifty was trading 3.5 points lower at 11,727 level indicating a weak start for domestic indices.