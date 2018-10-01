MARKETS LIVE: Indices open a tad lower, Bandhan Bank hits lower circuit

Sectoral trends on NSE BSE Sensex: Top gainers & losers Market at open At 9:18 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,130, down 97 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,868, down 62 points. Rupee check Rupee opens at 72.62 per dollar, up 14 paise Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,312.67 +85.53 +0.24 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,443.69 +24.93 +0.22 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,826.85 +52.71 +0.17 S&P BSE 100 11,166.35 +25.36 +0.23 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,479.55 +19.92 +0.58 (Source: BSE) Paytm Mall may acquire majority stake in BigBasket, talks on fast track Paytm Mall, Paytm’s e-tail platform, could soon pick up a majority stake in online grocery provider BigBasket. Sources said that discussions on the deal, which began last year, were on a fast track. A Paytm spokesperson denied that the company was in talks with BigBasket. READ MORE





In the key stocks, Bandhan Bank has hit the lower circuit, slipping 20 per cent to Rs 451.20 on the BSE in the opening deals.



Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting, macroeconomic data announcements and the trend in rupee and crude oil prices are likely to set the tone for the stock markets in the holiday-shortened week. The benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Monday amid mixed cues in their Asian peers.In the key stocks, Bandhan Bank has hit the lower circuit, slipping 20 per cent to Rs 451.20 on the BSE in the opening deals.Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting, macroeconomic data announcements and the trend in rupee and crude oil prices are likely to set the tone for the stock markets in the holiday-shortened week.

The markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

The RBI's interest rate decision will be announced Friday. At its previous monetary policy meeting in August, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on inflationary concerns.

The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for September will be released later today and The Nikkei Services PMI data will be out on Thursday.

Global Markets



The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso rose and Japanese shares hit 27-year highs on Monday after the United States and Canada reached a framework deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Japan's Nikkei rose as much as 0.8 per cent to climb a tad above the 27-year high reached on Friday, and it ended the morning session 0.6 per cent ahead.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was softer, falling 0.15 per cent. Regional volumes are likely to be light, due to holidays in China including Hong Kong.



(with Reuters inputs)