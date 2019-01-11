MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Infosys result; TCS in focus post Q3 numbers

December quarter earnings announcement by Infosys, macroeconomic data (forex reserves, Index of Industrial Production and manufacturing output), crude prices and movement in are likely to sway investor sentiment on Friday. This apart, market participants are expected to react to assurances by that the central bank has the ability to be patient on monetary policy.

At the Economic Club of Washington, Powell reiterated the views of other policymakers that the Fed would be patient on interest rate hikes.

Among shares, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus after the company earned its highest-ever net profit of Rs 8,105 crore in the seasonally weak third quarter (Q3) of 2018-19 (FY19). Apart from Infosys, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is also set to announce its December quarter results during the day.

SGX Nifty

futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,892, up 31 points or 0.29 per cent in early trade.

Global Markets

Asian stocks inched higher to one-month highs on Friday, after reiterated the central bank can be patient on raising interest rates further.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2 per cent higher, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.1 per cent in early trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 23,928.12, the S&P 500 gained 4.64 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,589.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.96 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,969.04.

Prices

prices edged down on Friday as concerns over economic growth were rekindled after talks fell short of offering concrete steps to end the Sino-US trade conflict, although OPEC-led production cuts bolstered sentiment in crude

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had slipped 23 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last settlement to $52.36 per barrel. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.



(With Reuters input)