MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%





Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading 1 per cent higher in the early trade ahead of its December quarter earnings.



In broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 60 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 15,246 while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,697, up 38 points or 0.26 per cent in early trade.



The opened firm at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday vs its previous close of 71.24 against the US dollar. Benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday taking cues from their Asian peers.Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading 1 per cent higher in the early trade ahead of its December quarter earnings.In broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 60 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 15,246 while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,697, up 38 points or 0.26 per cent in early trade.The opened firm at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday vs its previous close of 71.24 against the US dollar.

Global Markets

Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the saga gave sterling a moment’s peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, with Australia and South Korea's KOSPI ahead by 0.2 per cent each. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points or 0.59 per cent to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points or 0.22 per cent to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points or 0.15 per cent to 7,034.69.

Prices

US prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 0.4 per cent on Wednesday. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade, after closing up 1.1 per cent in the previous session.



(with Reuters input)