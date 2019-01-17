JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

HUL Q3 preview: Performance of Lever Ayush, oral care, WIMI to be in focus
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday taking cues from their Asian peers.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading 1 per cent higher in the early trade ahead of its December quarter earnings.

In broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 60 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 15,246 while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,697, up 38 points or 0.26 per cent in early trade. 

The rupee opened firm at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday vs its previous close of 71.24 against the US dollar. 

Global Markets

Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga gave sterling a moment’s peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, with Australia and South Korea's KOSPI ahead by 0.2 per cent each. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points or 0.59 per cent to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points or 0.22 per cent to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points or 0.15 per cent to 7,034.69.

Oil Prices

US oil prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 0.4 per cent on Wednesday. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 1.1 per cent in the previous session.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Jet Airways slips around 3.5% in early trade

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

HUL slips in early trade ahead of December quarter results

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

RIL gains in early trade ahead of Q3 results

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Sectoral trend on NSE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Opening gainers and losers on S&P BSE Sensex

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,450, up 128 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,925, up 34 points.  

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,467.68 +146.39 +0.40   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,430.12 +37.71 +0.33   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,747.39 +16.10 +0.05   S&P BSE 100 11,201.81 +32.52 +0.29   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,471.35 +9.23 +0.27

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Rupee opening Rupee opens at 71.15/$ vs its previous close of 71.24 against the US dollar 

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Today's picks Wipro  Current price: Rs 336 Target price: Rs 342 Keep a stop at 332 and go long. Add to the position between 339-341. Book profits at 342.   Bharti Airtel  Current price: Rs 334 Target price: Rs 328 Keep a stop at 337 and go short. Add to the position between 329-330. Book profits at 328. Click here to read more

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Stock Calls by Tradebulls Securities: Buy ICICI Bank, Piramal Enterprises Stock: ICICIBANK Reco.: BUY CMP: 377   Stock witnessed correction on back of profit booking after attaining new life highs of 383 on 9th Jan 2019. Stock found support at earlier life highs around 370 levels and is recovering back on the upside. Weekly oscillators display no signs of exhaustion since the start of current impulse wave from lows of 348 levels on 26th Dec 2018. On 15-minute time scale stock has broken above a downward channel with support placed at 375 levels. The secular bull trend continues for the stock with a target range of 392 & 396 in coming weeks. Hence investors could initiate long positions in the stock with a stop placed below 366 for 396 in coming weeks. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1650: Prabhudas Lilladher CMP: Rs 1,526.70 TARGET: Rs 1,650 STOP LOSS: Rs 1,470   The stock has witnessed a steep correction recently last week and has bottomed out and maintained a good base near 1470 levels to form almost a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. The stock has given a decent bounce back and looks attractive for further more upside movement and can scale up to near 1605 levels with a positive bias and with favourable indicators supporting our view and good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1650 keeping a stop loss of 1470. READ MORE

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Catch all the live market action here

Benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday taking cues from their Asian peers.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading 1 per cent higher in the early trade ahead of its December quarter earnings.

In broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 60 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 15,246 while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,697, up 38 points or 0.26 per cent in early trade. 

The rupee opened firm at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday vs its previous close of 71.24 against the US dollar. 

Global Markets

Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga gave sterling a moment’s peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, with Australia and South Korea's KOSPI ahead by 0.2 per cent each. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points or 0.59 per cent to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points or 0.22 per cent to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points or 0.15 per cent to 7,034.69.

Oil Prices

US oil prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 0.4 per cent on Wednesday. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 1.1 per cent in the previous session.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22