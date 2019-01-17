MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts up, Nifty above 10,900; RIL gains 1%

Jet Airways slips around 3.5% in early trade
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading 1 per cent higher in the early trade ahead of its December quarter earnings.
In broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 60 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 15,246 while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,697, up 38 points or 0.26 per cent in early trade.
The rupee opened firm at 71.15 per dollar on Thursday vs its previous close of 71.24 against the US dollar.
(with Reuters input)
