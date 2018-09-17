MARKETS LIVE: Investors to focus on rupee, trade war worries today

Govt announces five-point plan to control CAD A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday decided to curb non-essential imports and increase exports, besides announcing five-pronged measures to increase dollar inflows into the country to fund and reduce the current account deficit (CAD). READ MORE Nifty futures on SGX trades in the red At 08:30 am, the Nifty futures on Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 51.50 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 11,495. Oil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran. Brent crude oil futures dipped 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent to $77.93 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 20 cents or 0.3 per cent, to $68.79 a barrel. Trump likely to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday US President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as September 17, a senior administration official told Reuters. The tariff level will probably be about 10 per cent, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. This is below the 25 percent the administration said it was considering for this possible round of tariffs. Asian shares hobbled by new tariff threat Asian share markets slipped on Monday amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.26 per cent, snapping three straight sessions of gains. Australian shares eased 0.2 percent, while EMini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.19 per cent. Treasury futures were little changed as were the major currencies. Wall Street ends near flat US stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials rose with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese products limited gains. Benchmark US Treasury yields rose above 3 per cent earlier in the day but were last off those levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 26,154.67, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 point, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,905.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.67 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 8,010.04.

The government's five-point measure to check rupee fall and widening current account deficit (CAD) is likely to be the key trigger for domestic stock market on Monday. A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday decided to curb non-essential imports and increase exports, besides announcing five-pronged measures to increase dollar inflows into the country to fund and reduce the CAD.



Investor sentiment may take a hit as global financial services company Goldman Sachs said India's world-beating stock-market run is over. It has downgraded domestic stocks to the equivalent of a hold rating from buy. This is the firm time it has lowered Indian stocks since 2014.

The S&P Sensex jumped 373 points to settle at 38,091 while the broader Nifty50 index of National Stock Exchange (NSE) added 145.30 points to end at 11,515.

Investors will also keep an eye on the movement of the rupee. The domestic unit on Friday surged by another 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency.

On the global front, Asian share markets slipped in the early trade amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.26 per cent, snapping three straight sessions of gains.

The Nifty futures on Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 49.50 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 11,497.