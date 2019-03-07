MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

- Chinese shares surge to 9-mnth high but fail to ignite broader market rally
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Weak global cues are likely to weigh on investor sentiment on Thursday. US' trade deficit, which hit a 10-year high of $621 billion in 2018, and lower global economic growth forecast by Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) are expected to be on investors' radar when trading resumes today.
Besides, markets will also be awaiting monetary policy announcement by ECB (European Central Bank), due later in the day.
Back home, stock-specific action and movement of rupee against the US dollar will be closely monitored.
Extending their gains for third straight day, the benchmark indices settled over half a per cent higher on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 36,636, up 194 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,053, up 66 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as global growth concerns resurfaced and US equities fell back. The dollar steadied after six days of gains and the yen edged higher.
The OECD on Wednesday cut forecasts for the global economy in 2019 and 2020 to 3.3 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively as it warned that trade disputes and uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Vedanta, Nalco: Faced with a raw material crunch to run its aluminium plant in Odisha, Vedanta has sought the court’s intervention to buy alumina from public sector National Aluminium Company (Nalco), which is currently exporting its surplus production while the domestic aluminium makers are reeling under shortage of alumina.
SpiceJet: On Wednesday, the airline tied up with Amadeus, a global distribution system service provider, giving global travel agents access to its ticket inventory.
Reliance Industries (RIL): News reports suggest Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to time its e-commerce debut with Diwali, when up to 30 per cent of the annual sales are clocked.
