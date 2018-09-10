MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, macro data and trade war fears to guide indices

Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here

Markets are expected to be driven by several macroeconomic numbers including the WPI and CPI inflation and factory output data this week. The bourses, however, will remain closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Investors will also keep an eye on wobbly rupee, rising global crude oil prices amid worries of trade war.

Indian rupee has seen sharp depreciation to hit a historic low of 72.10 against the US dollar last week, but managed to recover on Friday to close the week at 71.74. Year-to-date fall in currency was 12.32 per cent due to persistent global headwinds and concerns on macroeconomic front.

Among macro data, July industrial production and August CPI inflation due on Wednesday. WPI inflation data for August will be announced on Friday. Industrial production rose to a five-month high of 7 percent in June while CPI inflation fell to 4.17 percent in July, lowest in nine months, driven by cheaper food items.

Globally, Asian shares started the week in the red again on Monday, faltering for the eighth straight day and the dollar climbed against major currencies after US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were last down 0.2 per cent after dropping 3.5 per cent last week for their worst weekly showing since mid-March.

Japan's Nikkei opened lower but quickly pared losses after revised second quarter gross domestic product data showed the world's third biggest economy grew at its fastest pace since 2016. Australia's benchmark share index slipped 0.2 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index eased 0.1 per cent.