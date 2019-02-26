- Global Markets: Pound jumps to four-week high, Asian shares take a breather
MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil prices eyed; Britannia to be in focus today
Catch all the live market action here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Optimism over US-China trade talks and report that UK Prime Minister Theresa May could seek to delay a Brexit deadline are expected to influence investor sentiment on Tuesday. Besides this, stock-specific action, crude oil prices and movement of rupee against the US dollar will also be on investors' radar.
STOCKS IN FOCUS TODAY
HPCL, Britannia: Britannia Industries will replace Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the Nifty50 index from March 29, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Monday.
Lupin: Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Methylprednisolone tablets used for the treatment of inflammation in many conditions.
Sharda Motor: The company on Monday said it has formed a joint venture with Germany-based Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International to develop, produce and sell BS-VI compliant exhaust after-treatment systems for Indian commercial vehicle manufacturers.
DHFL: According to news reports, rating agency ICRA has downgraded its short-term rating on DHFL's commercial paper programme worth Rs 8,000 crore from 'A1+' to 'A2'.
TRADE SET-UP
Asian stocks were trading mixed in the early trade on Tuesday, a day after they scaled a five-month peak on US-China trade truce while the pound climbed to near four-week highs on a report UK Prime Minister Theresa May could seek to delay a Brexit deadline.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.14 points to close at 26,091.95 while the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent to finish its trading day at 2,796.11. In the commodity market, oil prices edged higher after slipping 3 per cent in the previous session.
