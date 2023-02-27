Markets may give single-digit positive returns for the year: J Jaipuria

Sticky inflation and the possibility of longer-than-expected monetary tightening by global central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have made highly strung. Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director, Valentis Advisors, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says India is in a sweet spot for the next few years if discussions with most foreign investors are any indicator and they wish to remain overweight on Indian equities. Edited excerpts: