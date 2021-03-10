Markets rally as bonds yield; Sensex jumps 1.2%, led by bank stocks

-
ALSO READ
Sensex suffers its worst single-day fall in 10 months, crashes 3.8%
A record-breaking run: Nifty atop Mount 15,000, Sensex at 51,000
Sensex crosses 52,000-mark for first time amid huge investments by FPIs
Rude jolt: Sensex falls 580 points on weak global cues, Nifty ends at 12772
Stocks rally after trading resumes: Sensex rises 2.1% to close at 50,782
-
Domestic markets surged in the final hour of trade on Tuesday as the Nasdaq futures jumped over 2 per cent amid a softening in the US bond yields. After briefly slipping into negative territory, the Sensex managed to end with a gain of 584 points, or 1.2 per cent. The index touched an intra-day low of 50,396, but finished at 51,025. The Nifty50 index rose 142 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 15,098.
Investor sentiment was boosted after the futures markets indicated a strong opening on Wall Street. Furthermore, the mood was lifted by the fall in bond yields and the weakening of the US dollar. The 10-year US bond yield fell about six basis points to 1.52 per cent. The rupee ended at 72.92 compared with 73.25 in the previous session.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,802 crore, while domestic institutions were buyers to the tune of Rs 1,250 crore.
“Global fiscal policies as well as hopes of a swift economic rebound have improved risk appetite,” said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
On Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package will help power a faster-than-expected global economic upswing.
OECD said it expects global output to rise above pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021 after major economies showed greater resilience as the vaccine efficacy grows. Banking stocks accounted for the bulk of Sensex gains. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the best-performing Sensex stock and rose 3.3 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which rose 2.85 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.
Polarised markets
While the large-cap oriented Nifty and Sensex posted encouraging gains, the broader-market small and mid-cap indices ended with losses. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index dropped nearly a per cent, while the MidCap 100 index fell half a per cent. On the BSE, 1,800 stocks declined while only 1,200 advanced.
Market players said investors are booking profits in the small- and mid-cap space given the recent outperformance. In February, the small- and mid- cap indices outperformed the Sensex by about 5 percentage points.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU