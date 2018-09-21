Markets rocked by crash in financial stocks, Sensex swings 1,500 pts

The stock on Friday witnessed one of the most volatile days this decade, as the benchmark swung nearly 1,500 points (four per cent) in intra-day trade. The source of volatility was a crash in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), led by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance. A sharp plunge in shares of Yes Bank following Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directive to its chief Rana Kapoor to step down in January also weighed on sentiment. Shares of Yes Bank, which ended 29 per cent lower, accounted for 60 per cent of the fall.

The benchmark Sensex, after dropping to a low of 35,994, managed to end just 280 points, or 0.75 per cent lower at 36,842, thanks to gains in index heavyweights such as ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries. The Nifty, after dropping 480 points (4.2 per cent) from its intra-day high, closed at 11,143, down 91 points, or 0.8 per cent. The broader Smallcap indices fell nearly four per cent.

The real pain, however, was felt by banks and NBFCs, largely dependent on whole-sale funding, tanked on fears that the liquidity conditions are tightening due to broader fallout from the crisis at IL&FS and near-term factors like quarter-end demand for funds.

DHFL, after dropping 60 per cent, ended 42.43 per cent lower, its worst single-day fall ever. Indiabulls Housing Finance, after dropping 35 per cent, ended 8.2 per cent down. Several NBFC stocks witnessed wild gyrations with the BSE Finance index tanking 6.6 per cent intra-day.

Experts said the fall was aggravated due to sudden winding of leveraged bets by panic-stricken investors. Speculation that the was planning to tighten norms for NBFC funding to address governance concerns added to market woes.

“It is easy to dramatise the events of today but it is far more important to focus on the fact that we have radically overvalued financial sector. It is a house of cards. A correction was long overdue and it finally appears that we are entering one,” said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers adding that the are overhauled by more than 30 per cent.

Analysts said NBFC stocks had a dream run between 2013 and 2017 as the cost of wholesale funds halved during this period. The good performance during this period saw investors pile on to the sector, resulting in skyrocketing of valuations. With surging yields amid decline in the rupee and fears of widening fiscal and current account deficits, the cost of funds—a raw material for NBFCs—are on the rise.

“Wholesale funded lenders grew rapidly and the stock got carried away with that. Hope the investors understand the fragile nature of the boom and cash out sooner than later,” said Mukherjea.

A secondary market transaction involving DSP Mutual Fund and DHFL raised the alarm bells over tight liquidity conditions and rising rates. During the week, DSP MF, to boost its cash holdings, sold DHFL paper’s worth Rs 3 billion at a yield of 10.75 per cent. Analysts said the deal spooked investors who feared housing finance companies’ margins will erode as borrowing costs escalate.

Besides NBFCs, realty shares also saw corrections. Also, companies with high debt, including Reliance Communication, Adani Power and SREI Infrastructure, ended more than 10 per cent lower.

While the broader have come under pressure, the headline indices have managed to hold their ground. The benchmark is up 8.2 per cent year to date, most among Asian markets.

“The markets are priced for perfection. The risk-reward is not attractive at all. We would still advice investors to book profit. We are sstill away from levels where we can buying,” said Gautam Chhaochharia, MD and head-India research at UBS.

“We are seeing the narrative is gradually changing with flows into local funds slowing. The global and emerging market narrative has been changing any which ways,” he added Chhaochharia.

Cash market volumes on Friday were highest ever at Rs 659 billion on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Also, after a huge churn, both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ended as net buyers to the tune of Rs 7.6 billion and Rs 5 billion respectively. The gross buying and selling by both FPIs and DIIs was also one of the highest ever.