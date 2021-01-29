Markets see worst weekly setback since May, Sensex off 7.8% from peak

Benchmark indices fell for the sixth day in a row amid sustained selling by overseas investors. Weakness in the amid delay in US stimulus, disappointing covid-19 trends and uncertainty around the Union Budget has taken the wind off the sails for domestic equites after the Sensex topped the historic 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 20. Since then, the index has given up 7.8 per cent as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)—a key driver for domestic equities—have hit the exit door.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped another 588 points, or 1.26 per cent-- its fifth straight one-per-cent-plus fall—to finish the week at 46,285. The Nifty fell 183 points or 1.3 per cent to end the session at 13,634. Both the indices lost more than 5 per cent during the week—their worst weekly showing since May when they had dropped more than 6 per cent.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 5,931 crore on Friday, most since March 13—the peak of covid-19 triggered selloff. They have been net-sellers for five straight sessions and yanked out nearly Rs 13,000 crore from domestic equities.

The selling is partly due to the delay in the $1.9 trillion relief package announced by the US President to stimulate the economy.

The Indian has underperformed its global peers in the latest selloff amid uncertainty around the Union Budget. Experts say investors are booked profits on fears of increase in taxes in the Union Budget and increase in fiscal deficit.

At last week’s peak, the Sensex had seen a gain of 26 per cent since November and more than 90 per cent since March lows. The valuation for the index as measured by the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio had climbed to nearly 35 times on a trailing 12-month basis and 21 times even on lofty earnings estimate for FY23.

The high valuation had even raised of the government officials.

“While stock value the potential future growth, these elevated levels still raise concerns on the disconnect between the financial markets and real sector,” mentions the Economic Survey released on Friday.





ALSO READ: To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey

While the latest correction has helped take off some froth of valuations, experts believe the further trajectory for the market will depend on the budget announcements.

The government will have to do a tough balancing act of stimulating the economy at the same time keeping spending under check due to the drop in revenues caused by the shock to the economy due to the pandemic.

The Economic Survey, which was released on Friday said the could contract 7.7 per cent in the fiscal financial year (FY)21. However, the GDP growth could be at 11 per cent in the next financial year FY22.

The economy is expected to grow helped by vaccine drives to tame the outbreak and low-interest rates.

"The economic survey failed to trigger the rebound in the markets, and now all eyes would be on the Union Budget. We believe that the budget would focus on reviving growth and any disappointment on that front would lead to further correction in the markets. We reiterate our view to prefer hedged bets before the event unfolds and avoid jumping into a trade until the market stabilises," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

All the Sensex components barring four—mainly from the banking space--ended the session with losses. Dr Reddy's was the worst-performing stock and ended the session with a loss of 5.7 per cent. Maruti Suzuki fell 5 per cent. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto fell more than 3 per cent.