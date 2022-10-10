Markets settle lower for second straight session amid negative global cues

chalked up losses for the second straight session on Monday, in tandem with a bearish trend over­seas as ratcheting up of hostilities in and prospects of further rate hi­kes by the US Fed soured global risk sentiment.



The slipping to another all-time low against the dollar amid foreign fund outflows added to the gloom. After tumbling over 800 points in intra-day trade, the BSE Sen­sex clawed back some lost ground to end 200.18 points at 57,991.11.

On similar lines, the broader NSE fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 17,241.



Asian Paints was the top laggard in the pack, dropping 1.99 per cent, followed by Titan, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Nestle India.

