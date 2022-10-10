Markets settle lower for second straight session amid negative global cues

-
-
Equity indices chalked up losses for the second straight session on Monday, in tandem with a bearish trend overseas as ratcheting up of hostilities in Ukraine and prospects of further rate hikes by the US Fed soured global risk sentiment.
The rupee slipping to another all-time low against the dollar amid foreign fund outflows added to the gloom. After tumbling over 800 points in intra-day trade, the BSE Sensex clawed back some lost ground to end 200.18 points at 57,991.11.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 17,241.
Asian Paints was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 1.99 per cent, followed by Titan, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Nestle India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:18 IST
