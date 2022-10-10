JUST IN
Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into electric vehicles
Sebi ups investment in data, tech for better transparency: Annual Report
JP Associates up 13% on nod to divest cement biz; zooms 72% from June low
TCS bounces 3.5% off lows ahead of September quarter results today
Ahead of rights issue, charts hint steady gains for Suzlon; 200-DMA is key
Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive
Analysts bet on TaMo's India biz as JLR Q2 sales disappoint; stock dips 5%
Tata Motors dips 5% on lower-than-expected JLR wholesale volumes in Q2
Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout
What should you expect from IT majors' Q2-FY23 earnings?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan assumes charge as whole-time member at Sebi
Business Standard

Markets settle lower for second straight session amid negative global cues

After tumbling over 800 points in intra-day trade, the BSE Sen­sex clawed back some lost ground to end 200.18 points at 57,991.11.

Topics
equity indices | Sensex | Nifty

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Equity indices chalked up losses for the second straight session on Monday, in tandem with a bearish trend over­seas as ratcheting up of hostilities in Ukraine and prospects of further rate hi­kes by the US Fed soured global risk sentiment.

The rupee slipping to another all-time low against the dollar amid foreign fund outflows added to the gloom. After tumbling over 800 points in intra-day trade, the BSE Sen­sex clawed back some lost ground to end 200.18 points at 57,991.11.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 17,241.

Asian Paints was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 1.99 per cent, followed by Titan, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Nestle India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on equity indices

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.