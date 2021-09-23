- Market Ahead Podcast, September 23: Factors that could guide markets today
- Market yet to respond to rate cuts on home loans, share prices unaffected
- OPEC nations warn of oil market turbulence from gas crisis
- ZEE Entertainment rally rubs off on other media stocks
- Commodities bourse MCX to hire chief operating officer shortly
- Top headlines: Vi will survive, says CEO; Zee shares surge after Sony deal
- Tatas most trusted group amongst the investors, finds poll
- BSE Realty index hits 11-year high, posts biggest single-day gain in 4 yrs
- Karvy money laundering case: ED conducts multiple raids across India
- Chinese markets set for worst showing versus EM peers since 2004
MARKETS: SGX Nifty climbs 100 pts after US Fed meet outcome; banks in focus
Stock market LIVE: Investors rejoiced after the Fed signaled that tapering could begin earlier than what market participant expected
Topics
MARKET LIVE | US Federal Reserve | Markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Thursday after the Fed signaled that tapering could begin earlier than what market participants expect, but the committee remained equally split on interest rate lift-off.
At 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 95 points up at 17,648 levels, indicating a gap-up start for the domestic markets.
Global Markets
In early Thursday deals, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.6 per cent, main Taiwan and Australian indices added over a per cent each, and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi, however, slipped 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, overnight, the key US benchmark indices -- the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq -- ended with gains of a per cent each.
Meanwhile, overnight, the key US benchmark indices -- the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq -- ended with gains of a per cent each.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More