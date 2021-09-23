JUST IN
MARKETS: SGX Nifty climbs 100 pts after US Fed meet outcome; banks in focus

Stock market LIVE: Investors rejoiced after the Fed signaled that tapering could begin earlier than what market participant expected

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Thursday after the Fed signaled that tapering could begin earlier than what market participants expect, but the committee remained equally split on interest rate lift-off.
 
At 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 95 points up at 17,648 levels, indicating a gap-up start for the domestic markets. 

Global Markets

In early Thursday deals, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.6 per cent, main Taiwan and Australian indices added over a per cent each, and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi, however, slipped 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, overnight, the key US benchmark indices -- the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq -- ended with gains of a per cent each.

