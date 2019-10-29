Markets surge on tax cut buzz; Sensex zooms 582 points to a 4-month high

Benchmark indices gained the most in three weeks on Tuesday as investors lapped up shares of blue chip companies amid reports that the government was planning to abolish the dividend distribution tax (DDT), along with the newly-introduced buyback tax.

A new high by the S&P 500 of the US and gains in the Asian amid progress on the US-China trade talks and hopes of interest rate easing by the Federal Reserve also boosted sentiment. The gained 582 points, or 1.5 per cent, to end at 39,831, a level last seen on July 4. The 50 index gained 160 points, or 1.4 per cent, to close at 11,787, with nearly 90 per cent of its component logging gains.

During market hours, agency IANS reported that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the finance ministry were working on measures which may include the DDT being scrapped. At present, companies are subjected to a 15 per cent tax on the total dividend distributed to their shareholders.

The abolition of the DDT is one of the long-pending demands of market players as it leads to double taxation.

There was also speculation the government may soon rationalise the equity tax structure, including a review of taxes on long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) and securities transaction tax (STT). Also, there was a buzz around lowering of personal income tax.

“Following the surprise move to cut corporation taxes last month, speculation is high that a reduction in personal income taxes is on the cards next. With the all-in corporation at 25 per cent, it is likely that personal income tax rates, which are at 30 per cent-plus levels, will also be lowered, surcharges notwithstanding,” wrote Radhika Rao, economist, DBS, in a note.

“A proposed review of key taxes such as the LTCG, the STT and the DTT before the Budget have given impetus to investor sentiment,” added Sandeep Nayak, chief executive officer, Centrum Broking.





Overseas investors stepped up their buying amid the tax cut buzz. On Tuesday, they were net buyers to the tune of Rs 877 crore, while domestic investors too invested nearly Rs 150 crore.

Overall sentiment was positive with 1,400 stocks advancing and 1,050 declining on the BSE.

Analysts said better-than-expected September quarter earnings posted by companies and signs of turnaround in the auto sector helped investor mood.

Of the 23 companies that have announced results so far, 17 have either beaten or matched analyst estimates, while one didn’t have any estimates, data provided by Bloomberg showed.

Barring four, all members of the pack gained, Tata Motors rose nearly 17 per cent after a similar gain on Muharat trading on Sunday. The auto major posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter after a pickup in sales of its luxury car unit JLR in China.

Tata Steel rose 7.1 per cent, YES Bank gained 6.3 per cent, while Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki rose more than 4 per cent. All the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE gained with the exception of telecom. The BSE Metal index gained the most and ended the session 4.2 per cent higher.