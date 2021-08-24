Markets will remain choppy till 2021-end: Anil Sarin, CIO, Centrum PMS

Both global and domestic cues have impacted sentiment over the past few days.

ANIL SARIN, chief investment officer, Centrum PMS, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that after being constructive on Indian markets for the past many quarters, they have now become somewhat cautious given the frequency and size of IPOs that are sucking out liquidity. Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets play out till the 2021-end? Though there is a recovery in earnings in the June 2021 quarter (Q1FY22) and the economy was less impacted due to the second wave of the pandemic as compared to the ...