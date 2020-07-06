MCX gets Sebi approval, to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10

-
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will launch Gold Mini Options from this Friday, the exchange said on Monday.
MCX has received approval of Sebi for launch of Gold Mini options with Gold Mini (100 grams) bar as underlying, MCX said in a statement.
Gold Mini Option August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020 contracts will be available for trading with effect from July 10, it added. The maximum single order size will be of 100 lots, it notified.
