JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

Vegetables plunge by up to 44% the past three week on surge in arrivals
Business Standard

MCX gets Sebi approval, to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10

MCX has received approval of Sebi for launch of Gold Mini options with Gold Mini (100 grams) bar as underlying, MCX said in a statement

Topics
MCX | Securities and Exchange Board of India | Gold Prices

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

gold, jewellery
Gold Mini Option August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020 contracts will be available for trading with effect from July 10, it added.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will launch Gold Mini Options from this Friday, the exchange said on Monday.

MCX has received approval of Sebi for launch of Gold Mini options with Gold Mini (100 grams) bar as underlying, MCX said in a statement.

Gold Mini Option August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020 contracts will be available for trading with effect from July 10, it added. The maximum single order size will be of 100 lots, it notified.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU