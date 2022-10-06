Metals, IT and capital goods stocks help benchmark indices rise marginally

-
Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 156 points while the NSE Nifty closed above the 17,300 level on Thursday after gains in metal, IT and capital goods shares amid foreign capital inflows.
Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark advanced 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 58,222.10. The index opened higher and later jumped 513.29 points or 0.88 per cent to a day's high of 58,578.76 on gains in metal, FMCG, IT and oil stocks.
However, profit booking in select banking and teck stocks in the closing session trimmed the gains. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.50 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 17,331.80 as 27 of its shares ended in the green.
Among Sensex shares, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Axis Bank were among the winners.
However, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards. The market was also bolstered by expectations on Q2 results session, with improvement in sectors like metal, IT, and realty, Nair added.
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:10 IST
