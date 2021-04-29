MF industry frets over talent crunch following Sebi's salary diktat

A section of the mutual fund industry believes that the Securities and Exchange Board of India's diktat to pay a fifth of the salary of top executives in the form of units of may make it harder to retain or attract talent to the industry.

"For a CEO or sales head, I have to invest in every scheme of my AMC? Every single scheme? That’s going to be very difficult. This rule doesn’t apply to employees of banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions. Why these rules for one industry?" Radhika Gupta, chief executive of Edelweiss AMC said in a tweet.

According to her, either the industry will be forced to pay everyone 20 per cent more hitting the business and cost structure or a lot of people won’t work for an MF. "Why should a marketing head or CTO deal with this? They don’t even make investment decisions," she said.

"No new person will join the industry unless his pay is aligned. And if that happens, even the existing people will want pay hikes to get their salaries aligned, which may not be feasible in the long run," added another senior fund official.

has said that a minimum of 20 per cent of the salary/perks/bonus/non-cash compensation (gross annual cost-to-company) net of income tax and any statutory contributions (provident fund and national pension scheme) of the key employees of the AMCs shall be paid in the form of units of in which they have a role and oversight.

The circular suggests that key MF employees such as the CEO need to invest in all the schemes basis weighted assets under management (AUM). This could result in a forced asset allocation. So if fund runs a 80-20 debt-equity business that becomes the asset allocation for the CEO. A mid cap fund manager, on the other hand, will have to invest in his schemes or in a scheme with a higher risk grade.

While Gupta concedes that having skin in the game is a good idea, implementing the circular may pose a challenge as it applies to not just senior employees but junior research staff, dealers, and support function heads as well.

"These people don’t earn the kind of money CEOs and CIOs do. It is forcing them to lock 20 per cent of their income for three years. It mandates how much one saves. For a guy earning Rs 15-20 lakh, imagine how difficult it is to put away Rs 3-4 lakh. We are constraining employee cash flows," Gupta said.

"Scouting for fresh talent may become a challenge in the future. A person outside the industry will think twice before joining the MF industry," added the chief executive of another AMC.