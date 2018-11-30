MFs modify expense structure for direct plans to improve transparency

A month after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came up with guidelines for greater transparency in the way expenses are calculated, fund houses have both cut and raised expenses for their direct plans. By and large, expenses have reduced, which is a positive for investors as that may boost returns.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds (MF) and Edelweiss MF have seen the expenses for their direct equity schemes drop by 20-30 basis points (bps). HDFC MF and Franklin Templeton MF, on the other hand, have raised the expenses of their direct plans by 2-10 bps. “The ...