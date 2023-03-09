JUST IN
Mutual funds warn distributors against misuse of beyond-30 incentive

Move comes days after Sebi suspended practice citing misuse

Topics
Mutual Funds | MF distributors | MF Industry

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

mutual fund

The mutual fund (MF) industry has warned distributors against misuse of the extra incentive structure which rewards for mobilising assets from smaller centres-- beyond the top 30 cities (known as beyond-30 or B30).

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:03 IST

