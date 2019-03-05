Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains 13% on order win worth Rs 475 crore

-
With this recent order, the cumulative order book of the company during FY19 stood at Rs 1,800 crore, it added.
Mini-Ratna Defence PSU MIDHANI is one of the leading manufacturers of special steels, superalloys and the only manufacturer of titanium alloys in India. These are high-value products that cater to niche end-user segments such as defence space and power. The company was established in the year 1973 with an aim of achieving self-reliance in the research development and supply of critical alloys and products of national security and strategic importance.
At 11:43 am, MIDHANI was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 127 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 36,134 points. A combined 479,208 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
