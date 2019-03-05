Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains 13% on order win worth Rs 475 crore

Shares of (MIDHANI) surged 13 per cent to Rs 130 on the after the company secured an order worth Rs 475 crore.

With this recent order, the cumulative order book of the company during FY19 stood at Rs 1,800 crore, it added.

Mini-Ratna Defence PSU is one of the leading manufacturers of special steels, superalloys and the only manufacturer of titanium alloys in India. These are high-value products that cater to niche end-user segments such as defence space and power. The company was established in the year 1973 with an aim of achieving self-reliance in the research development and supply of critical alloys and products of national security and strategic importance.

At 11:43 am, was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 127 on the In comparison, the S&P was up 0.19 per cent at 36,134 points. A combined 479,208 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and so far.