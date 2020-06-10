Milk demand recovers in June after plunge in April-May, as lockdown eases

After a 25-30 per cent decline in April and May, in India recovered partly in June on partial relaxation in the nationwide and gradual opening up of hotels, restaurants and catering services.

The recovery in liquid come as a major relief for all stakeholders in the dairy value chain including farmers, processing companies and the government. Apart from reducing supply glut, the recovery in is also set to cut down pressure on dairy companies that are reeling under severe financial stress due to nearly 10-week of nationwide beginning March 25.





Starting from March 25 to prevent spread of pandemic, the caused the shutdown of all major consuming points of liquid milk including roadside tea vendors, hotels, restaurants and catering services. Also, consumers abstained from buying ice creams, cakes and other products where milk and its derivatives are abundantly used.

“With the gradual opening up of shops, hotels and restaurants and with catering services being allowed to function with limited number of hands, the situation in milk consumption has improved by 5-10 per cent from the nadir. Going forward, we believe consumption would recover further as the economy opens up,” said R S Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

The lockdown was announced at a time when dairies were expecting liquid milk to remain in short supply, with fewer milking animals this year following their mass killing in floods across the country last year. Milk farmers awaited government’s financial support to carry out fresh investment.



By contrast, Care Ratings forecasts India’s to have increased by 3.9 per cent to 105 million tonnes in FY20. Also, between FY19 and FY23, is expected to increase at about 4.8 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach 226 million tonnes by FY23 while the per capita availability is expected to witness a CAGR of about 4.6 per cent during the period to cross 470 grams per day by FY23.

The lockdown was announced at a time when milking animals deliver the highest output of the year. Owing to the closure of chilling units, and transport and manpower issues, farmers had to sell their liquid milk at a throwaway prices of Rs 24-25 a litre or even Rs 19-20 a litre in some parts, amid fears of spoilage (fresh liquid milk has a maximum shelf life of three hours after that it perishes). Before the lockdown, dairy companies were paying Rs 30-31 a litre for procurement of milk across the country.

“We expect milk procurement prices have corrected by 20 per cent in the June quarter due to decline in demand from hotels, restaurants and catering services and also from dairy companies for value addition,” said Aniruddha Joshi, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd.





Dairy companies during this period increased production of skimmed milk powder (SMP), cheese and butter despite diminishing their demand due to postponement of wedding and celebration of annual festivals like Chaitra Navratri, Akshaya Tritiya and Eid among others.

“We expect SMP, cheese and butter demand to gradually rise in coming months,” said Sodhi.

Meanwhile, while home-delivery for restaurants was permitted with certain restrictions, dine-in facility with 50 per cent occupancy is permitted for all non-AC restaurants starting June 8, 2020. However, decision to open restaurants remains with the states. Hence, plans for expansion and investment in capital expenditure are expected to take a back seat in the near term.

“At present, project investments are expected to drop to ‘nil’ in June 2020 quarter on account of the lockdown conditions, which are likely to extend further,” saidf Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Care Ratings.

Meanwhile, procurement of SMP / milk at low prices by organised dairy players who have already hiked retail milk prices, shall aid margin growth in coming months. Shift to branded and packaged milk from loose milk due to fear of contracting the disease will also be favourable for the demand of products of organised players.

Interestingly, the government of India announced 4 per cent of interest subvention on working capital which would prove a major relief for servicing the loan.

Dairy companies in India had raised in April to partly offset increased labour cost on home delivery.