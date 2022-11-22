JUST IN
Easy Trip Planners zooms 40% in two days; stock hits all-time high
Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?
Paytm hits new all-time low, stock tanks 26% in two weeks
Kaynes Technology makes stellar debut, lists at 33% premium to issue price
Indian markets are likely to underperform peers in the short-run: Analysts
JK Paper jumps 4% on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and SPPL
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Nykaa, NDTV, Kaynes Technology, PFC, JK Paper
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 18,200 in broad-based buying
Bear market to continue into 2023, say Goldman Sachs strategists
Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Easy Trip Planners zooms 40% in two days; stock hits all-time high
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

LIC trims stake in large-caps: Check how Sun Pharma, Maruti look on charts

The technical outlook for Sun Pharma and Maruti remains bullish, while the trend for Bajaj Auto is looking weak on charts. Power Grid, meanwhile, needs to overcome the hurdle of Rs 240 level

Topics
Sun Pharma | M&M | Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

stake sale, shares, investors, investment

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the government-backed insurance behemoth with significant investment in domestic market, has trimmed its stake in major listed companies in the July-September quarter (Q2FY23).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sun Pharma

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 12:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.