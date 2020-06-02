Moody's downgrade of India's sovereign debt had been on cards for months

The decision of Moody’s to downgrade India’s sovereign debt, both in rupee and forex — from Baa2 to Baa3, the lowest investment grade status — had been on the cards for months, despite hectic behind-the-scenes lobbying by officials to avoid a downgrade. In that sense, it is hardly a shock.

Moody's has also downgraded India's local-currency senior unsecured rating from Baa2 to Baa3, and its short-term local currency rating from P-2 to P-3. The outlook on India's rating would improve to stable if policy actions raise confidence that growth will rise to ...