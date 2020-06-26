JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 15.1 cr fine on IKF Tech, two others
Business Standard

Moratorium hides asset health of PSBs, helps banks post lower NPAs

On aggregate basis, gross NPA ratio of 8 PSBs declined by 132 bps

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Punjab National Bank | Moratorium

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

The results of public sector banks (PSBs) for the quarter ended March 2020 (fourth quarter, or Q4) show an improvement in asset quality. On an aggregate basis, the average gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of eight listed PSBs, which have announced their Q4 numbers so far, has declined 132 basis points (bps) sequentially to 10.8 per cent.

Independently, each of these banks has reported a decline in gross NPA, ranging between 15 bps and 396 bps (see table). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, too, the average gross NPA ratio of these eight banks is down 115 bps. Though these numbers ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 00:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU