JUST IN
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 500pts, Nifty below 17,500 in pre-open deals
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC
Getting the jitters: Indices slip nearly 1% on renewed rate hike fears
Valuation of India's premium to EMs and world market shrinks, shows data
Sebi announces reward mechanism for informants providing tips on defaulters
Under heavy selling, Sensex snaps 3-day winning run; falls 540 points
Four Adani Group stocks hit upper circuit today: All you need to know
How to approach IT stocks amid tighter monetary policy, recession fears?
Aptus Value down 13% in 2 days as it denies merger talks with Cholamandalam
Sebi extends deadline till Mar 15 to submit comments on REITs, InvITs
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread on Dabur for the March expiry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Motilal Oswal sees 17% upside potential for top-100 stocks by market-cap

Adani Ports, Hindalco among stocks with 100 per cent 'Buy' rating by analysts.

Topics
Market trends | Market Outlook | Markets Sensex Nifty

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

stock market, brokerages, funds, investments, investors, markets
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Top-100 stocks by market capitalisation (market-cap) could see an upside of 17 per cent from the current levels in a year, suggest findings of a recent study from Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL). The top-100 pack, the research and broking house said, constitutes 68 per cent of India's market-cap.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market trends

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.