Muhurat Trading Live: Sensex, Nifty set for an upbeat start to Samvat 2079
The key benchmark market indices are likely to start trade on an upbeat note on the back of a strong rally in the US markets on Friday. SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up of almost 300 points.
As of 05:05 PM, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,905 - indicating a likely a gap-up of almost 300 points on the Nifty 50 benchmark.
Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries will be in focus after the company reported a minor dip in Q2 net even as net revenue grew by a healthy 37.3 per cent YoY in the September quarter to Rs 2,30,055 crore.
ICICI Bank too will be in focus after the private sector lender reported a strong 37 per cent jump in Q2 standalone net at Rs 7,557.84 crore.
Flashback Samvat 2078 - The benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower for the first time since Samvat 2071. However, the highlight of the year was the resilience of domestic markets and their sharp outperformance to global peers. READ MORE
