Don't see further price correction, says JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Business Standard

Samvat 2078: A year of India's stock market outperformance to global peers

Weakness in global equities was on the back of runaway inflation, disruption in commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, lockdowns in China, and unspooling of post-pandemic stimulus

Topics
Samvat 2078 | Markets Sensex Nifty | stock market trading

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

stock markets
The market also saw strong inflows from retail investors who invest directly in the markets

In absolute returns, Samvat 2078 was a letdown. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower — the first year of negative returns since Samvat 2071. However, the highlight of the year was the resilience of domestic markets and their sharp outperformance to global peers.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:10 IST

