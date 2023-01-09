JUST IN
Municipal corps bond issuances have trebled since 2017, shows data

Total amount raised crossed Rs 6,000 crore since inception in 2022

Topics
municipal bond market | SEBI | indian government

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Government bonds, bond yield
The surge also comes amid regulatory recognition for the need to encourage use of alternative source of finance for urban bodies.

The total amount that municipal corporations have raised through the bond market has trebled since 2017. The latest regulatory filings of the Indore Municipal Corporation for another Rs 250 crore would mean that the total amount raised through this route will touch Rs 6,252 crore. This is 2.7x the cumulative amount of Rs 2,342 crore raised (as of 2017).

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 20:54 IST

