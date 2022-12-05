JUST IN
Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter
Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
Trading volumes recover in Nov from multi-month lows as mkt rally extends
Rupee skids 48 paise as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
JK Lakshmi Cement extends rally, up 27% in 9 days; stock nears record high
Metal index gains over 1% as China eases Covid-19 rules; Hindalco up 4%
Stock of this SME iron & steel products' company has zoomed 117% in 1 month
CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher
LTIMindtree commences trading with its new name; stock down 1%
Mahindra Finance up 6%, hits 52-week high on healthy disbursements in Nov
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
Business Standard

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Despite several innovative tech FoF applications with Sebi, only one hits the market

Topics
Mutual Funds | asset management companies | Securities and Exchange Board of India

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Indian MF industry scaled an all-time high of Rs 35.31 trillion of net AUM as on July 2021 against Rs 31.42 trillion at the end of the last fiscal.
The fact that MFs have not filed papers for any technology fund since May 2022 also shows that fund houses do not think the present scenario is right for investment in tech companies

Until a few months ago, asset management companies (AMCs) were gung-ho about new-age investment themes, seeking to launch passive schemes that invest in companies dealing in blockchain, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mutual Funds

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.