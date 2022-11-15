JUST IN
Rail Vikas Nigam zooms 62% in 16 trading sessions on strong order inflows
Fusion MicroFinance debuts on a weak note; sheds 9% against issue price
ONGC up 3%, hits 4-month high post Q2 nos; board okays 35% interim dividend
Is investors' love for digital India over?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Realty, IT packs top drags, Reliance weak
Stocks to Watch: Fusion MicroFinance, Srei, IRCTC, Apollo Tyres, LTI, Paytm
Firms pre-filing for IPOs may get to market to institutional investors
Kaynes Tech IPO subscribed 34x, Keystone receives 8% bid on Day 1 & more
Markets follow Asian peers to end in red; Sensex ends 170 points lower
LIC has edge over private insurers: Gains market share in FY23
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Top US Fed regulator urges Congress to impose regulations on cryptocurrency
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

NDTV can hit Rs 450-level; Sun TV, DB Corp on slippery ground, charts show

NDTV hits 5 per cent upper circuit as Adani Group gets SEBI nod to buy additional 26 per cent stake; the media stock can rally to Rs 450, chart suggests.

Topics
NDTV | Sun TV | Adani Group

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Channel may move court over blackout
Adani group gets SEBI nod to buy additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV; the media stock can rally to Rs 450, chart suggests.

Shares of NDTV were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday after SEBI approved Adani Group's proposal to acquire additional 26 per cent stake in the media company. Last week, the Group had revised the open offer timeline, setting the date as November 22 to December 5, because of the delay in getting Sebi nod. .

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NDTV

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.