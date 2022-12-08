JUST IN
New norms could hit demand, keep CG Consumer stock under pressure

The new norms will make it mandatory for ceiling fans to have star ratings, as is currently the case with air conditioners and refrigerators

The stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer (CG Consumer) could continue to underperform the broader markets due to near-term challenges in the fans segment, where it is the market leader. The stock has underperformed the broader indices -- such as the BSE 100 -- with a flattish performance since the start of October.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:23 IST

