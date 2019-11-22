Network18 Media surges 23% in two days as Sony eyes stake in company

-
ALSO READ
Sony eyes up to 30% stake in Mukesh Ambani's Network18 after Zee bid failed
Top biz headlines: Sony eyes stake in Network18, RBI's HR trouble, and more
Share of digital in our revenues will grow to 20% in 5 years: Viacom18 MD
Top Headlines: Wilful defaulters revealed, IOC may not bid for BPCL & more
Sony's best in India, the A9G Master Series, is beautiful inside out
-
“Japanese major Sony Corporation is in preliminary talks with Mukesh Ambani’s Network18 Media & Investments for a possible stake buy, making it the second attempt by the group in 10 months for a local acquisition,” Business Standard reported.
Apart from a stake buy, some other options on the table include a merger of the entertainment businesses of Sony and Network18 Media, they said, as the Japanese major seeks to consolidate its presence in India, a market it considers key, the report said. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
On clarification on news report, Network18 Media & Investments in regulatory filing said the company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.
As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours, it said.
Network18 Media and Investments is a media and entertainment company with interests in television broadcasting, internet, filmed entertainment, digital commerce, magazines, and allied businesses. Network18 manages various internet businesses, including portals such as moneycontrol.com, news18.com, firstpost.com and in.com.
At 09:46 am, the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 30.70 on the BSE, as compared to 0.2 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped four-fold with a combined 4.12 million shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU