Nifty Consumption index nears record high; Nestle India shares cross Rs 10k

Shares of consumption related companies are in focus with index trading close to its all-time high after more than 1% gain in stocks like United Breweries, ITC, and Titan Company.

At 11:51 am; index, the largest gainer among thematic indices, was up 0.77% at 5,106.85, as compared to 0.52% rise in the Nifty 50 index. The consumption index hit an intra-day high of 5,110, and is less than 1% away from its all-time high of 5,154 recorded on January 9, 2018.

Nestle India, Marico, VIP Industries, (UBL) and Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart stores have hit their respective all-time highs on the in intra-day trade on Monday.

has rallied 5% to Rs 1,285, surpassing its previous high of Rs 1,269 recorded on May 25, 2018 in intra-day trade. In past one month, the stock outperformed the market by surging 15% as compared to a marginal 0.02% rise in the benchmark index.

In January-March quarter (Q4FY18), reported a standalone net profit of Rs 909 million against Rs 67 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company recorded a volume growth of 24% compared with industry growth of 22%.

“This growth was partly the result of a low comparative, as Q4 2016-17 already included the effects of the highway ban. Net revenue grew 32%, primarily due to volume growth and also a favourable state mix,” said in a press release.

too hit a new high of Rs 10,060 today, crossing Rs 10,000 mark first time on the In past one month, the stock has risen 6% after the company reported a better than expected 38% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 4.24 billion in March 2018 quarter (Q1CY18). Thus far in the calendar year 2018, soared 28% against 4% rise in the benchmark index.

Timely monsoon will bring demand stability and spur growth this year, while the fast-growing e-commerce channel will provide good opportunities in the future, said Nestle India, chairman and managing director.