Nifty FMCG index hits fresh record high; Nestle, Godrej Consumer rise 3%

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Unilever hits over 3-month low; stock falls 12% in 2 months
ITC rallies over 4%; stock top gainer on BSE Sensex
Nestle India slips 3% post June quarter nos; here's what brokerages say
ITC gains 2.5% as Credit Suisse, Jefferies see up to 31% upside in stock
FMCG firms bring jobs to small towns as markets show signs of revival
-
Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus on Thursday with the Nifty FMCG index hitting a fresh record high of 33,673 points on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise weak market on renewed buying interest from investors.
At 12:52 pm, the Nifty FMCG index, the sole gainer among the sectoral indices, was up 1.5 per cent at 33,613 points, as compared to a 0.72 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The FMCG index hit a high of 33,183 on Wednesday, surpassing its previous high of 33,168 recorded on September 3, 2018.
Jubilant FoodWorks, Godrej Consumer Products, and Nestle India from the index were up 3 per cent, while Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive (India), and ITC were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent on the NSE.
After two consecutive quarters of revenue decline, FMCG companies witnessed strong growth in the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), given a large part of supply disruption got mitigated. On the demand front, packaged food, immunity-boosting products continue to grow at a faster pace.
ICICI Securities believes some packaged foods (pulses, atta, tea, biscuits) categories would continue to witness a consumption shift from unbranded to branded products. "Moreover, we believe some businesses like Dabur (ayurveda, naturals, immunity), ITC (FMCG), Tata Consumer Products (India), Marico (foods) would be outliers and would witness structural growth in immunity-boosting and packaged foods category," the brokerage firm said in Q2FY21 earnings wrap.
Among individual stocks, ITC was up 1 per cent at Rs 208, surging 17 per cent in past one month. The stock of the FMCG major was trading at its highest level since July 3, 2020. The foreign brokerages have maintained a positive outlook on the company based on the company's recovery prospects and best-in-class ESG (environmental, social, corporate governance) measures.
According to analysts at Credit Suisse, ITC's diversified portfolio of multiple strong brands is poised to continue its double-digit revenue growth trend over the next three years. As regards ITC's cigarette business, analysts expect a gradual recovery in cigarette volumes and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax), as consumers work more from office and there is an increase in socialising occasions post complete unlocking of the economy.
Nestle India gained 3 per cent to Rs 18,152, and was trading close to its all-time high of Rs 18,301, touched on April 17, 2020. In the past one month, the stock has risen 9 per cent, as compared to a 6 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. The country’s largest food company, Nestlé India, is planning to avail the Union government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost exports.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU