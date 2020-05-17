Nifty FY22 EPS set to surge between 10% and 30% despite economic shock

Nifty earnings are expected to grow anywhere between 10 per cent and 30 per cent in the 12-months ending March 2022 (FY22), even as the GDP growth rate is likely to nosedive. So, are equity analysts disjointed from the economic realities? Not actually.

Analysis by Emkay Research shows there is a “tenuous link” between Nifty earnings growth and GDP. Hence, it is not far-fetched for the Nifty pack to post double-digit earnings growth in FY22 even as the economy would still be recovering from the pandemic shock. The brokerage is estimating Nifty earnings per share to be Rs 645 in ...